19-year-old victim identified in deadly Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Monday night.

19-year-old Quami J. Clark, of Boston, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 277 Centre Street around 9:22 p.m., according to Boston Police.

Clark was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Edwin Vinales, 19, also of Boston, was arrested in connection to the shooting for allegedly discarding a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine at the scnee. He was arraigned in Roxbury District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group