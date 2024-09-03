19-year-old driver seriously hurt in New Hampshire crash, state police say

SULLIVAN, N.H. — Speeding and reckless driving may have led to a crash that seriously injured a 19-year-old driver on Route 9 early Monday morning, state police said Tuesday.

Ayslin Claudio, 19, of Chichester, was flown to Concord Hospital with “serious and unknown injuries” following the crash, state police said in a statement.

Claudio’s condition was not known on Tuesday.

At 4:27 a.m. Monday, troopers responded near Valley Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2023 Toyota Tacoma driven by Claudio was traveling westbound when Claudio failed to negotiate a curve and the Tacoma left the road, state police said.

The Tacoma then struck a large boulder and rolled multiple times. Emergency crews extricated Claudio from the Tacoma.

Route 9 was closed for several hours during the investigation. Sullivan and Keene Fire crews responded to assist troopers at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Troy Couillard at Troy.J.Couillard@dos.nh.gov or 603-358-3333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

