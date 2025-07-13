18-year-old man charged with OUI following crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — An 18-year-old man from Milford has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) after a crash in West Bridgewater early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to reports of a vehicle striking a building and catching fire in the area of 724 West Center St around 12:08 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a white sedan engulfed in flames, with three male occupants standing outside the vehicle.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department quickly responded to extinguish the fire.

Police determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.

During the investigation, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, who subsequently failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood-alcohol content of .127, exceeding the legal limit of .08.

Two passengers were transported to area hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, while the driver was taken to a hospital by family members.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

