18-year-old arrested in connection with overnight car break-ins in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with overnight car break-ins in Attleboro.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, a resident in the area of Emory Street and Forest Street called 911 to report two males actively breaking into vehicles outside his residence.

The caller reported that the two individuals were also breaking into vehicles parked at a nearby automotive repair business.

Officers responded to the area and found two males matching the descriptions provided by the caller.

Police attempted to detain both individuals. One suspect was taken into custody, while the second fled on foot.

The man arrested was identified as Isaia Lopes, 18, of Attleboro.

Police said Lopes was taken into custody without incident.

Officers checked nearby streets, properties, and other locations where the second suspect may have fled or attempted to hide, but were unsuccessful.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their vehicles for signs of forced entry, damage, or missing belongings.

Anyone who believes their vehicle was broken into or property was stolen is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department.

Authorities are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables or keep them out of sight, and avoid leaving keys, wallets, purses, electronics, or other valuable items inside unattended vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group