17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen who was riding scooter in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a teen being shot in East Bridgewater on the Fourth of July.

The 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the stomach, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police received a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Robins Street, in the Pompohono Pines condominium complex.

An initial investigation found that the victim and another 17-year-old boy were riding on a motorized scooter when the shooting happened.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested another 17-year-old male on Wednesday morning.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group