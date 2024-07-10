Local

17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen who was riding scooter in East Bridgewater

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

East Bridgewater Police Cruiser (East Bridgewater Police Department Facebook)

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a teen being shot in East Bridgewater on the Fourth of July.

The 17-year-old boy, who was shot in the stomach, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, police received a 911 call reporting that a person was shot on Robins Street, in the Pompohono Pines condominium complex.

An initial investigation found that the victim and another 17-year-old boy were riding on a motorized scooter when the shooting happened.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested another 17-year-old male on Wednesday morning.

Additional information is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

