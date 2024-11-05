16-year-old dies after being pulled from early morning house fire in Boston

BOSTON — A 16-year-old has died after he was pulled from an early morning house fire in Boston last week

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at 1049 Hyde Park Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday found smoke showing on the second floor of the home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“There was smoke showing from a window on the right-hand side of the building that did turn into fire showing we did have smoke emanating from the roof so we opened the roof to ventilate,” Boston District Fire Chief Eric Vinitsky said.

Mario Evans, 16 was pulled from the burning home and rushed to the hospital where he died Monday evening.

A total of five adults and three children were displaced by the blaze, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

