One person hurt after early morning fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON — One person is hurt after an early morning fire in Hyde Park.

Boston Fire responded to a home on Hyde Park Ave around 4:10 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with smoke showing from the second floor.

“There was smoke showing from a window on the right-hand side of the building that did turn into fire showing we did have smoke emanating from the roof so we opened the roof to ventilate,” said District Chief Eric Vinitsky.

One person was rescued and rushed to the hospital, their condition is unknown. A total of five adults and three children are displaced officials said.

The portion of Hyde Park Ave where the home is is currently closed and cars and busses are being rerouted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group