16-year-old charged in connection with deadly New Year’s Eve hit-and-run crash in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in New Bedford on New Year’s Eve.

The teen from Dartmouth, who was not named has been charged negligent motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene death resulting, the Bristol District Attorney’s Office announced.

The crash took the life of 33-year-old Nicolassa Ventura Colaj of New Bedford, as she was leaving a church gathering with her family at 1805 Acushnet Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators say Colaj, a wife and mother of three, was crossing the street when an SUV slammed into her.

Colaj was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The teen is expected to be arraigned in the New Bedford juvenile court on Monday, 1/5/26.

Additional information is not being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

