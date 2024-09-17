150 people to take part in ‘full-scale’ simulation of plane crash at Logan Airport on Friday

BOSTON — Around 150 people will take part in a “full-scale” simulation of a plane crash at Logan International Airport on Friday morning, Massport officials said.
The exercise will begin around 10:15 a.m. Friday and will simulate an emergency response to a plane crash on the runway, as required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, officials said in a statement Tuesday.
“This event will involve two aircraft and around 150 role players acting as victims, making this one of Logan’s largest full-scale exercises to date,” officials said.
Massport Fire Rescue, along with other mutual aid agencies, will respond in real time.
The emergency response will include putting out a small fire and triaging patients, officials said.
State Police will also activate their Air Wing, and the U.S. Coast Guard may have a boat in the water.
Representatives from the Boston Fire Department and Massachusetts Maritime Academy will also take part in the simulation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
