15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting near Burger King in Dorchester

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Burger King parking lot in Dorchester.

According to police, around 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the area of 100 Washington Street.

Prior to the call, officers had patrolled at the Dr. Albert D. Holland School of Technology for what sounded like an apparent gunshot in the area of the Burger King.

Upon arrival, officers observed a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the foot.

Officers rendered aid until Boston EMS arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located ballistic evidence in the parking lot of the Burger King.

A description of the suspect was provided, and officers were able to determine the suspect had fled on a black moped towards Vaughn Avenue.

The individual matching the description was located at 19 Vaughan Avenue.

The suspect immediately fled, but was quickly arrested after a brief chase.

Officers recovered a 9 mm Taurus 709 Slim firearm loaded with four rounds of ammunition, as well as the moped and articles of clothing matching that of the suspect from the shooting.

The juvenile is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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