15 goats escape after trailer becomes detached on New England highway, police say

FALMOUTH, ME — Troopers had to wrangle more than a dozen goats off a Maine highway on Saturday after their trailer became detached from their truck.

According to Maine State Police, the peculiar incident occurred around 12:41 p.m. on the northbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 52 in Falmouth.

A farm trailer carrying multiple goats detached from a 2013 Toyota pickup truck, eventually coming to a rest in the median.

There were no significant injuries to the driver of the goats.

15 goats then escaped and disrupted traffic on both the north and southbound lanes, according to authorities.

Southbound traffic was minimally affected, while northbound traffic was slowed for about 45 minutes.

Troopers from Maine State Police Troop G quickly responded and corralled the goats.

©2025 Cox Media Group