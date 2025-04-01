15 families impacted by raging fire in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Over a dozen families were displaced following a raging multi-alarm fire in Waltham Tuesday.

Streets around High Street were blocked off mid-afternoon as firefighters battled the four-alarm blaze at the multi-family building.

Smoke could be seen circling from the fire.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross said 15 families were affected by the fire.

Members of the Salvation Army also helped out by providing Waltham firefighters with food, hydration, and additional support.

