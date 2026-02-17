$140M to fund new affordable housing, convert vacant buildings into homes in Mass. Here’s the list

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — More than $140 million in funding will go toward building affordable housing across the state, and toward turning vacant commercial buildings into new homes, Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday.

Two programs will jumpstart housing production across the state, Healey said: $139.5 million in funding from the Affordable Housing Development Grant Program will fund 15 rental housing developments statewide, and approximately $8.4 million is earmarked to help communities transform empty or rundown commercial buildings into new homes.

Together, these projects represent 1,008 new homes, including 903 affordable homes and 284 homes for extremely low-income households, including individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, Healey said.

Commercial Conversion Tax Credits will turn vacant commercial buildings into 339 new homes through five projects in Boston, Fitchburg, New Bedford, Pittsfield, and Worcester.

The awards support projects in downtowns and neighborhood centers where commercial buildings are underutilized and where new housing can help bring foot traffic, customers, and energy back to local business districts, Healey said.

“Too many downtown buildings across Massachusetts are sitting dark and empty when they could be part of the solution to our housing shortage,” Healey said. “The Affordable Homes Act gave us new tools to move faster and smarter, and this first round of Commercial Conversion tax credits will help turn underused commercial properties into homes, bring new energy to our downtowns and lower housing costs for residents.”

First Commercial Conversion Tax Credit awards

The following projects will be funded through the Commercial Conversion Tax Credits program, Healey said:

150 Milk Street (Boston) — 18 homes — $970,000. Conversion of a historic office building in Boston’s Financial District into rental housing, with street-level commercial space and second-floor tenant amenity space. The project will also leverage historic tax credits.

Conversion of a historic office building in Boston’s Financial District into rental housing, with street-level commercial space and second-floor tenant amenity space. The project will also leverage historic tax credits. Main Street Lofts @ 280 (Fitchburg) — 35 homes — $1,298,757. Conversion of a historic office building in downtown Fitchburg into rental housing, including street-level retail. The project will also leverage historic tax credits.

Conversion of a historic office building in downtown Fitchburg into rental housing, including street-level retail. The project will also leverage historic tax credits. 4586 Acushnet (New Bedford) — 65 homes — $1,130,448. Conversion of a former nursing home into rental housing. The project will also use Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP) support and other sources to move the conversion forward.

Conversion of a former nursing home into rental housing. The project will also use Housing Development Incentive Program (HDIP) support and other sources to move the conversion forward. 24-34 North Park Square Residences (Pittsfield) — 23 homes — $1,390,014. Conversion of a historic office building in Pittsfield’s Park Square into rental housing, including street-level retail and a commercial kitchen. The project will leverage historic tax credits, Underutilized Property Program funds and other sources.

Conversion of a historic office building in Pittsfield’s Park Square into rental housing, including street-level retail and a commercial kitchen. The project will leverage historic tax credits, Underutilized Property Program funds and other sources. One Chestnut (Worcester) — 198 homes — $3,600,000. Conversion of a historic office building in downtown Worcester into 198 rental homes, supported with HDIP and other sources.

Affordable Housing Development awards

Federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and HLC subsidy funds will fund affordable housing developments for a total of 1,008 homes statewide, including 903 affordable homes, of which 284 homes are for extremely low-income households and those transitioning from homelessness.

Across the 15 developments, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities awards include:

$25.7 million in federal 4 percent and 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

$32.4 million in state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits

$81.4 million in HLC subsidies

The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities is awarding tax credits and subsidies to the following projects:

Turtle Woods (Beverly) — 67 homes . Preservation and rehabilitation of an occupied senior housing development sponsored by the nonprofit Harborlight Community Partners. When rehabilitation is complete, the project will provide 67 affordable homes for seniors earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes further restricted for seniors earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the sponsor will provide supportive services for residents.

— . Preservation and rehabilitation of an occupied senior housing development sponsored by the nonprofit Harborlight Community Partners. When rehabilitation is complete, the project will provide 67 affordable homes for seniors earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes further restricted for seniors earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the sponsor will provide supportive services for residents. 238 Pittsfield Road (Lenox) — 68 homes . New construction of affordable and workforce housing sponsored by Pennrose. The project will include 68 homes with 50 affordable homes, including 10 homes for households at or below 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and will also include workforce and market-rate homes.

— . New construction of affordable and workforce housing sponsored by Pennrose. The project will include 68 homes with 50 affordable homes, including 10 homes for households at or below 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and will also include workforce and market-rate homes. Parcel P-12C (Boston) — 111 homes . New construction high-rise in Boston’s Chinatown sponsored by Asian Community Development Corporation in partnership with The Community Builders. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 32 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and the project will incorporate green and sustainable design.

. New construction high-rise in Boston’s Chinatown sponsored by Asian Community Development Corporation in partnership with The Community Builders. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 32 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and the project will incorporate green and sustainable design. Dot Block Phase II Hancock Building (Boston) — 84 homes . New construction affordable mid-rise in Dorchester sponsored by Samuels & Associates in partnership with Morningside. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with nine homes reserved for households at risk of homelessness, and the project will include green and sustainable design features.

— . New construction affordable mid-rise in Dorchester sponsored by Samuels & Associates in partnership with Morningside. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with nine homes reserved for households at risk of homelessness, and the project will include green and sustainable design features. One Waverly (Boston) — 52 homes . Demolition of an existing building and new construction of family housing with commercial space in Roxbury sponsored by Cruz Development Corporation. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the project will incorporate green and sustainable design features.

— . Demolition of an existing building and new construction of family housing with commercial space in Roxbury sponsored by Cruz Development Corporation. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the project will incorporate green and sustainable design features. 112 Queensberry Street (Boston) — 24 homes . New construction of family housing in the Fenway neighborhood sponsored by Fenway Community Development Corporation. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including six homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with three homes further restricted for individuals or households transitioning from homelessness, and the sponsor will provide resident services and programs.

— . New construction of family housing in the Fenway neighborhood sponsored by Fenway Community Development Corporation. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including six homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with three homes further restricted for individuals or households transitioning from homelessness, and the sponsor will provide resident services and programs. Sierra Vista Commons Phase 1 (Easthampton) — 36 homes . New construction of family housing sponsored by Sage Engineering and Contracting. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 10 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with six homes set aside for special needs populations, and the broader site includes a Greenfield Savings Bank branch and a daycare center currently under construction.

— . New construction of family housing sponsored by Sage Engineering and Contracting. All units will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 10 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, with six homes set aside for special needs populations, and the broader site includes a Greenfield Savings Bank branch and a daycare center currently under construction. Carlson Crossing East Project (Framingham) — 61 homes . Rehabilitation of the former Beaver Street federal public housing project sponsored by Framingham Housing Development Corporation II in partnership with the Framingham Housing Authority. The project will provide 61 homes restricted for households earning less than 30 percent AMI with rental subsidies provided by the Framingham Housing Authority, and includes an expanded campus center and playground.

— . Rehabilitation of the former Beaver Street federal public housing project sponsored by Framingham Housing Development Corporation II in partnership with the Framingham Housing Authority. The project will provide 61 homes restricted for households earning less than 30 percent AMI with rental subsidies provided by the Framingham Housing Authority, and includes an expanded campus center and playground. 176 Main Street (Greenfield) — 32 homes . Adaptive reuse and new construction of family housing in downtown Greenfield sponsored by Rural Development, Inc. The project will provide 32 homes affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including eight homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and it is designed to incorporate green and sustainable features.

— . Adaptive reuse and new construction of family housing in downtown Greenfield sponsored by Rural Development, Inc. The project will provide 32 homes affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including eight homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, in some cases transitioning from homelessness, and it is designed to incorporate green and sustainable features. Olde Station 9/4 (Lawrence) — 100 homes . New construction mixed-use development in south Lawrence sponsored by Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. All homes will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 16 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the sponsor will provide resident services including childcare and workforce development.

— . New construction mixed-use development in south Lawrence sponsored by Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. All homes will be affordable to households earning less than 60 percent AMI, including 16 homes for households earning less than 30 percent AMI, and the sponsor will provide resident services including childcare and workforce development. Merrimack Corridor Development (Lowell) — 118 homes . New construction of affordable and workforce family housing near the UMass Lowell campus sponsored by the nonprofit Revitalization Effort Toward New Urbanism in partnership with Trinity Financial. The project will provide 118 homes affordable to households at or below 80 percent AMI, including 90 homes at or below 60 percent AMI and 39 homes at or below 30 percent AMI, and is designed to achieve Passive House and meet Enterprise Green Communities standards.

— . New construction of affordable and workforce family housing near the UMass Lowell campus sponsored by the nonprofit Revitalization Effort Toward New Urbanism in partnership with Trinity Financial. The project will provide 118 homes affordable to households at or below 80 percent AMI, including 90 homes at or below 60 percent AMI and 39 homes at or below 30 percent AMI, and is designed to achieve Passive House and meet Enterprise Green Communities standards. New Bedford Trio (New Bedford) — 61 homes . Preservation and rehabilitation of existing rental housing in three historic properties sponsored by Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative. When rehabilitation is complete, the project will provide 61 homes affordable to households at or below 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households at or below 30 percent AMI, building on AHSC’s prior acquisition to stabilize the properties after the previous owner ceased operations.

— . Preservation and rehabilitation of existing rental housing in three historic properties sponsored by Affordable Housing & Services Collaborative. When rehabilitation is complete, the project will provide 61 homes affordable to households at or below 60 percent AMI, including 17 homes for households at or below 30 percent AMI, building on AHSC’s prior acquisition to stabilize the properties after the previous owner ceased operations. Newton Gardens (Newton) — 112 homes . Conversion of an existing occupied market-rate development to workforce and affordable housing with rent restrictions sponsored by WinnDevelopment. Following moderate rehabilitation, the project will include 112 homes with affordability tiers including 30 homes below 80 percent AMI, with 16 homes further restricted below 30 percent AMI, and the remaining 82 homes restricted below 110 percent AMI.

— . Conversion of an existing occupied market-rate development to workforce and affordable housing with rent restrictions sponsored by WinnDevelopment. Following moderate rehabilitation, the project will include 112 homes with affordability tiers including 30 homes below 80 percent AMI, with 16 homes further restricted below 30 percent AMI, and the remaining 82 homes restricted below 110 percent AMI. Linden Street Apartments (Pittsfield) — 47 homes . New construction and adaptive use of family housing in downtown Pittsfield sponsored by Hearthway in partnership with Causeway Development. The project will provide 47 homes affordable to households at or below 60 percent AMI, including eight homes at or below 30 percent AMI, and will be certified to Enterprise Green Communities standards with the sponsor pursuing Passive House design for the three new construction buildings.

— . New construction and adaptive use of family housing in downtown Pittsfield sponsored by Hearthway in partnership with Causeway Development. The project will provide 47 homes affordable to households at or below 60 percent AMI, including eight homes at or below 30 percent AMI, and will be certified to Enterprise Green Communities standards with the sponsor pursuing Passive House design for the three new construction buildings. Town Farm Road Residences (Westford) — 35 homes. New construction and adaptive reuse of senior housing sponsored by SCG Development Partners working with CHOICE Housing Opportunities for Intergenerational and Community Endeavors. The project will provide 35 homes affordable to seniors at or below 60 percent AMI, including 10 homes at or below 30 percent AMI, on a site adjacent to a fire station and including a food pantry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

