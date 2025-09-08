14-year-old suffers non-life-threatening injuries following shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an intersection in Brockton on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:47 p.m., when Brockton Police were dispatched to the area of Francis Street and Manners Avenue to reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found the 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say that a silver vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

The injured teen was transported by Brewster Ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under active investigation by the authorities. Details regarding the identity of the shooter or the motive behind the incident have not been disclosed.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

