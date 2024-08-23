14-year-old Methuen boy found safe after morning search

METHUEN, Mass. — A 14-year-old Methuen boy has been found safe after a morning search.

Devin Kopf was reunited with his family after he was reported missing around 5 a.m. on Maple Ridge Road in Methuen.

Methuen Police droned the area and Massachusetts State Police air wing and K9 assisted on the scene. There was a large police search in the area for multiple hours.

Police are thanking everyone who shared posts and information on Devin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

