13-year-old girl dead after being hit by car while crossing street in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 13-year-old has died after she was hit by a car Thursday afternoon, Worcester police said Friday.

The child was hit by an Acura while crossing Belmont Street around 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Worcester police said.

The girl was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her serious injuries before being pronounced deceased.

Massachusetts State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

