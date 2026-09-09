126 affordable apartments open in downtown Boston

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined Mass Housing and local elected officials to celebrate the grand opening of 41 LaGrange Street on Wednesday.

The new 19-story affordable housing development creates 126 income-restricted rental homes in downtown Boston.

Of the 126 apartments, 70 are dedicated to people experiencing homelessness.

“...Over the last five years, homelessness has dropped by 19% in Boston, thanks to nation-leading partners working together on a vision for housing that serves every part of our community,” said Wu.

Fifty-six of the apartments will serve middle- and low-income households.

Services for those exiting homelessness will be provided through St. Francis House.

The building was constructed on a former surface parking lot.

Funding for the development was provided by the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, including through the Neighborhood Housing Trust.

The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassHousing, the Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation, and Bank of America provided additional capital funding.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group