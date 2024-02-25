12-year-old injured after snowmobile crash in New Hampshire

GROTON, NH — A 12-year-old was trapped underneath a vehicle after a snowmobile crash in Groton.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in Groton.

First responders used a tracked Utility Terrain Vehicle to reach the crash sight which was located on the Diamond Turn snowmobile trail.

Receues reached the crash site just before 11 a.m. and pulled a 12-year-old operator from under the snowmobile, which had tipped and become lodged in a ditch, NH Fish and Game said.

The operator was not pinned by the snowmobile but was evacuated from the crash.

A 34-year-old passenger was also evacuated. Both individuals are from Franklin, NH, and were transported by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation and treatment.

Preliminary investigation shows that high speed was not a factor in the crash but inexperience of the operator combined with marginal riding conditions were the main contributing factors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

