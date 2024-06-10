12-year-old boy facing assault charge after threatening victim with knife in Boston, police say

BOSTON — A 12-year-old boy was arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a knife in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Washington and Chilcott streets around 6:30 p.m. learned a group of five juveniles had been made threats with a knife, according to the Boston Police Department.

When officers later tracked down the group in the area of Montebello and Haverford streets, they frisked them and found the 12-year-old boy to be in possession of a knife, police noted.

The boy in question was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

