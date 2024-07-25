11 pro-Palestinian student protestors previously banned from Harvard graduation will receive diploma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Pro-Palestinian student protestors previously banned from Harvard graduation will receive their diplomas

Harvard is awarding 11 diplomas to the students who were among the dozens who spent 20 days camping out in tents in Harvard Yard earlier this year.

According to the Boston Globe, students were restored to good standing after completing a disciplinary process.

Two students who were initially barred from graduating are still blocked from receiving their diplomas due to outstanding probation sentences that are sent to conclude at the end of the fall semester, the Harvard Crimson reported.

Earlier this month, Harvard also reversed its decision to suspend 5 students, downgrading their punishments to probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

