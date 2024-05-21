More protests at Harvard University worry some Jewish students that graduation will be interrupted

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Divinity School Graduate student Shabbos Kestenbaum worries that protests will mar Harvard’s graduation ceremony this week.

“I’m concerned they’ll disrupt commencement this week and also because they have admitted publicly plan on disrupting commencement this week,” said Shabbos Kestenbaum, the President of the Divinity School Jewish Student Association who is graduating this week.

On Sunday anti-Israel protesters marched from Harvard to the home of interim president Alan Garber for the second time. They are upset that students who participated in the three-week-long encampment are being disciplined.

Harvard’s Administrative Board:

Suspended 5 students

Placed 20 on probation

And prevented 14 seniors from receiving degrees

In a Saturday Instagram post Harvard out of Palestine or HOOP, wrote that the rally on Sunday will: “send Harvard a message: commencement will not proceed as normal while Harvard penalizes the students that speak against genocide.”

Jewish students like Shabbos are worried Harvard has no plan in place if protesters do follow through with that threat.

“We are all very concerned and apprehensive about inviting friend and family to participate in the ceremony,” said Kestenbaum.

Harvard sent Boston 25 a statement that says Harvard did not guarantee student protesters would be let off scot-free.

“It does not speak to the outcome of disciplinary processes, rather it indicates he would encourage disciplinary bodies to move their processes forward expeditiously, in line with their existing precedents and practices,” says Jason Newton a university spokesperson

Harvard’s graduation is on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group