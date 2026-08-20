11-day Orange Line suspension begins

BOSTON — The MBTA is suspending Orange Line service between Back Bay and Oak Grove for 11 days as crews work on major track and signal upgrades.

Shuttle buses will replace train service during the suspension, but the T is warning riders to plan for significantly longer commutes.

The work is part of the MBTA’s ongoing track renewal program. Crews will replace rail, fasteners, plates, third rail components and insulators between Tufts Medical Center and Haymarket.

Between Haymarket and the Assembly truck pad, crews will replace ties, rail and plates and perform track tamping work.

Alternative Travel Options:

Free, accessible shuttle buses will run between Oak Grove and North Station. Express shuttles will also serve Oak Grove, Malden Center, Wellington and North Station.

The MBTA says riders should budget plenty of extra travel time. For example, a trip from Oak Grove to Downtown Crossing could take at least 70 minutes longer than a regular commute.

For trips through downtown, riders are encouraged to use Green Line service between North Station and Copley. Copley is less than a quarter-mile, or about a four-minute walk, from Back Bay. The MBTA plans to increase Green Line service during the suspension.

Fares will be free at Back Bay and Copley, with fare gates open.

Riders can also consider fare-free Commuter Rail service between Oak Grove and North Station.

All shuttle buses will be accessible. Some weekday buses will be lift-equipped coach-style buses, while weekend shuttles will use ramp-equipped, low-floor buses.

Accessible van service will also be available at downtown Orange Line stations between Back Bay and North Station, as well as at Copley. Riders who need the service can ask station personnel or use a station call box.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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