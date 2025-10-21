10-year-old Chelmsford boy with autism scores a touchdown in flag football game

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A flag football game in Massachusetts turned into an unforgettable experience for a 10-year-old boy named Sam.

Sam, who has autism, had dreamed of playing flag football for years. But his mother, Emily Sloane, was hesitant at first, unsure of how other kids might respond.

“Sam has asked me for a couple years now to do flag football, and I’ll be honest — I was nervous to sign him up. You never know how kids can be,” Emily said.

That all changed this season. With the full support of his coaches, teammates, and even the opposing team, Sam finally got his chance on the field — and made it count.

“I got a touchdown!” Sam told Boston 25.

The highlight of the game was a coordinated effort between both teams, who worked together to make sure Sam had the opportunity to score.

“Just that experience — both sides, our team and the other team — saying, ‘You know what? Let’s get Sam the ball,” Emily recalled.

“Everyone was so happy when he got the touchdown,” Emily said. “It’s about having fun, and I saw that with the kids.”

This was Sam’s first touchdown of his career.

The flag football team heads into the championships next week — and Sam will be playing with his younger brother Noah, who’s also on the team.

