1 person dead, another injured after raging fire tears through Rockland home

ROCKLAND, Mass. — One person is dead and another is injured after a raging three-alarm fire tore through a home in Rockland early Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at 7 Vernon Street just after 3:30 a.m. observed smoke and heavy fire in the rear of the two-story, single-family home, according to Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey, Rockland Police Chief Nicholas P. Zeoli, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

One resident was able to escape after hearing smoke alarms but a second resident was found unresponsive inside after firefighters gained entry to the home.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

“On behalf of the Rockland Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” said Chief Duffey. “This is a tragic time for them and our community.”

Firefighters from Abington, Whitman, Hanover, Hanson, Norwell, Hingham, Brockton, Weymouth, and Randolph assisted Rockland crews at the scene, knocking down the blaze after about an hour.

Massachusetts State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are assisting Rockland officials with an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group