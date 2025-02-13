1 person dead after crash involving sedan, truck on I-95 in Mansfield, state police say

MANSFIELD, Mass. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 12 around 12:30 a.m. found a sedan that had crashed into the back of a box truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A passenger in the sedan, whose name hasn’t been released, died from injuries suffered in the wreck.

The middle and right travel lanes were closed while crews worked at the scene.

The crash happened as a winter storm moved across the area.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

