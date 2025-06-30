1 person dead after being struck by MBTA commuter rail train in Boston

BOSTON — One person is dead after officials say they were struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Boston on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 450 Lagrange Street along the Needham Line in the city’s West Roxbury neighborhood just before 5:30 a.m. found a person who had been struck by a train, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Needham Line train 608 was canceled due to ongoing police activity on the tracks. Video from the scene showed multiple law enforcement officials from various agencies working near the stopped train.

Commuter rail crash

Shuttle buses were replacing train service between Needham Heights and Forest Hills, while trains were operating as normal between Forest Hills and South Station.

Foul play is not suspected in the collision.

“On behalf of the Transit police and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” a Transit police spokesman said in a statement.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Transit police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

