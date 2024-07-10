1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after fire tears through Cape Cod home

HYANNIS, Mass. — One person is dead and two others are being treated in the hospital after a fire tore through a home on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call for a blaze at a single-family home at 326 Oakland Road in Hyannis just before 5:30 a.m. learned one person was trapped inside the fire, according to Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke.

Firefighters from Yarmouth, Dennis, Barnstable, West Barnstable, and Cotuit were also called to the scene to assist as the home was “substantially involved in fire,” Burke noted.

Two adults were rescued and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, while a man was found dead inside the burned-out home. His name hasn’t been released.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting the Barnstable Police Department and Hyannis Fire Department with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

