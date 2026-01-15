1 seriously injured, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — One person was seriously injured, and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Boston on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 15 around 3:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Initially, state police said in a statement that one person was killed in the crash. State police have now issued a correction, saying that the person is now seriously injured.

Boston firefighters and EMS were responding to the crash as the evening commute kicked into high gear.

Motorists were urged to seek an alternate route because the left two lanes of the highway were closed.

“Drivers should expect delays in the area,” state police warned. “This is an active situation.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

