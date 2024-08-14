All residents accounted for after fire tears through Chelsea apartment building, chief says

CHELSEA, Mass. — One person was taken to the hospital and dozens of others were forced out of their homes after a raging six-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Chelsea early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at 185 Washington Avenue were greeted by heavy flames in the rear of the building, according to Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri.

A video shared by neighborhood resident David Rentas showed the fire engulfing multiple floors. In the video, Rentas repeatedly said, “I hope there’s nobody in there.”

Chelsea Fire said they now believe everyone is accounted for. https://t.co/JanYvOb16d — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 14, 2024

Crews scrambled to rush residents to safety as the blaze ripped through the building and Quatieri said just before 7:30 a.m. that he believed everyone was accounted for.

The fire was eventually knocked down and firefighters spent hours chasing hot spots. Daylight video of the aftermath showed heavy charring along four rear porches.

This is a look at the back of the building on 185 Washington Ave in Chelsea where firefighters battled a 6-alarm fire early this morning. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ea4ntNXiGe — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 14, 2024

The person who was taken to the hospital suffered smoke inhalation. No firefighters were hurt.

The displaced residents were all taken to the Collaborative Shelter on Sixth Street, where staff is working with them to get temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no additional details available

