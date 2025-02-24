1 hospitalized, 7 displaced after raging apartment building fire in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. — One person was hospitalized and seven others were displaced after a raging home fire in Ludlow Saturday night.

Ludlow firefighters responded to the area of Brookfield and East Street just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night to find a two-story wood-frame apartment building had caught fire.

Residents inside the engulfed building and neighboring ones were immediately evacuated.

A second alarm was struck to bring more crews to the scene, including off-duty Ludlow Fire personnel. At the same time as the fire, four on-duty firefighters were responding to two separate medical calls.

The fire soon spread to the attic of the structure, prompting a third alarm to be struck. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

One resident was transported to an area hospital for treatment of potential smoke inhalation.

Seven residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

“I would like to thank the four Ludlow Police officers who assisted with the evacuation of the residents,” said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease. “As always, the work of our community and mutual aid partners was essential in our operations, allowing us to operate safely and efficiently.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Ludlow Police and Fire but a preliminary investigation determined it doesn’t seem suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

