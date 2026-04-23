1 hospitalized, 7 displaced after fire at multi-family home in MetroWest city

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — One person was hospitalized and seven others were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home in Framingham early Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 9 Highland Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames on the first floor and launched an aggressive attack, according to Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

Dutcher says crews knocked the blaze down in about 45 minutes.

A 22-year-old man had to be transported from the scene for the treatment of smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced because their home has been deemed uninhabitable.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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