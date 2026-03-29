1 dead after single-car crash in Boston

BOSTON — One person was killed after a serious crash in Boston.
According to police, around 11:!4 p.m., officers responded to the area of 400 American Legion Highway for a report of a single motor vehicle accident with injuries.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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