1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV slams into building in Boston’s Seaport District, police say

BOSTON — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an SUV crashed into a building in Boston’s Seaport District on Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a building in the area of 131 Seaport Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. found two victims in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the second victim remains in critical condition. Their names haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed a wrecked Cadillac SUV in the street and pieces of metal debris scattered on the sidewalk where the vehicle appeared to have struck the building.

Homicide detectives and a fatal collision team were called to the scene, police noted.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

