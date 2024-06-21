Local athletes, celebrities, react to the Celtics championship parade

BOSTON — Boston fans proved yet again we’re the best in the business when it comes to celebrating championships.

Friday morning was no exception, as thousands of fans flooded the streets to cheer on the reigning, defending, undisputed NBA Finals Champions: your Boston Celtics.

Boston does it best! It was an electric day as the Celtics and their fans celebrated their championship win!🍀💚 pic.twitter.com/289sRkdPKn — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 21, 2024

But what separates Boston from other cities is the sense of home and community that not just residents feel, but former residents and athletes as well.

There’s something in that dirty water that keeps people coming back for more, and Titletown wouldn’t have it any other way.

Here’s a list of local celebrities and athletes who had a thing or two to say about the Celtics celebrating Banner 18:

Starting off with a man who needs no introduction to championship parades is 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady won 6 (!) championships with the New England Patriots during his 20-year tenure.

Brady, notorious for celebrating in style in both New England and Tampa Bay, gave a nod to Al Horford, who was wearing a shirt with his likeness on it.

Governor Maura Healey, a former guard for Harvard University’s basketball team in the 90s, was geared up and ready for the celebration.

Wu Celtics parade instagram stories

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu provided boots on the ground at City Hall Plaza, cheering on the duck boats as they drove by.

Barstool Sports founder & CEO and former North Shore resident Dave Portnoy chimed in, confirming that he is having fun with Jayson Tatum and the Larry O’Brien trophy.

