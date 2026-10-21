The Latest: Trump, Vance announce $25M whistleblower program to encourage reporting of alleged fraud

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced a $25 million program to encourage the public to blow the whistle on suspected fraud in the U.S. government as they ramp up efforts to end the abuse of federal programs and dollars.

Meanwhile, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy 's team confirmed late Tuesday that it produced a controversial advertisement featuring the estranged mother of Amy Acton, and the campaign says it will spend $4 million to promote it despite facing bipartisan rebuke for dredging up the painful childhood of his Democratic opponent in Ohio's governor's race.

Here's the latest:

Trump to host White House roundtable discussion on cybercrime

The White House says the administration is using every tool available to stop foreign-based organized criminal organizations that exploit Americans online.

According to data supplied by the White House, federal authorities have seized more than 500 fraudulent cryptocurrency investment websites.

They’ve also interrupted millions of social media, email and internet accounts used by foreign criminal organizations to hunt victims in America, and have identified and warned nearly 9,000 people while they were in the process of being victimized, preventing an estimated $562 million in losses.

Trump brings a last-minute rally boost to Darline Graham in South Carolina’s US Senate race

President Trump will visit South Carolina on Wednesday to boost Sen. Darline Graham, whose stumbles in her first campaign since replacing her late brother have Democratic voters hopeful — but not necessarily optimistic — their candidate can break Republicans' grip on the state.

Although South Carolina isn't typically a midterm battleground, Trump has been deeply invested in Graham. He supported her appointment to replace Lindsey Graham after his death in July, and he backed her in a special primary when she faced several more experienced Republican opponents.

Now the party wants to make sure Annie Andrews, the Democratic nominee and a pediatrician, doesn't pull off an upset victory. More than $34 million has flowed into the race, and Republicans have hammered Andrews as a "radical liberal" and accused her of supporting surgeries for transgender minors, which she denies.

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Russia frees American Stephen Hubbard after over 4 years in prison, during a visit by US envoy

Russia on Wednesday freed an American who'd been jailed for more than four years on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine, in a deal completed during a visit by a top U.S. envoy and at a time when President Trump has taken a series of actions meant to benefit Moscow.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call last week to free Stephen Hubbard, and that, unlike previous releases, his had not required the U.S. to give up anyone in return.

“Welcome home, Stephen, it’s great to have you back,” Trump said.

Hubbard, a 74-year-old former teacher from Michigan, was on his way home following a visit to St. Petersburg by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who also held talks with Putin about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Trump pushes Kyiv to make a deal that stops the fighting.

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Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he wants a ceasefire and permanent peace talks

The Ukrainian president told Fox News on Wednesday that he would agree to a ceasefire with Russia, freezing control of land as it currently stands more than four years since Russia invaded Ukraine, provided the U.S. provides security guarantees as a permanent peace deal is negotiated.

“Freeze and talks and security guarantees,” Zelenskyy said.

Still, Zelenskyy said during the interview that Ukraine does not want to yield any land permanently.

“They are not winning on the battlefield,” he said of Putin’s forces. That’s why Putin is trying to “push us from our land” at the negotiating table, Zelenskyy said. “It’s not fair.”

Ramaswamy takes responsibility for ad with Amy Acton’s mother and will spend millions to promote it

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy 's team confirmed late Tuesday that it produced a controversial advertisement featuring the estranged mother of Amy Acton, and the campaign said it will spend $4 million to promote it despite facing bipartisan rebuke for dredging up the painful childhood of his Democratic opponent in Ohio's governor's race.

The decision exacerbates a deeply personal element in one of the country’s most closely watched and expensive campaigns for state office. Questions about the video will likely shadow Ramaswamy, a biotech billionaire who previously ran for president but has never before held public office, in the final two weeks of the contest. Democrats said he was growing desperate at a moment when more than 676,000 people have already cast ballots in Ohio.

The advertisement features Acton's birth mother, Donna Arthur, calling her "a liar" and insinuating she has mental health issues. Acton, Ohio's former public health director, has made no secret of facing homelessness and abuse as a child. Arthur lost custody of her children after their stepfather was indicted for raping Acton.

Acton spent Tuesday condemning Ramaswamy for the ad even before his campaign confirmed its provenance.

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Trump and Vance announce $25M whistleblower program to encourage public to report alleged fraud

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced a $25 million program to encourage the public to blow the whistle on suspected fraud in the U.S. government as they ramp up efforts to end the abuse of federal programs and dollars.

The White House said that under the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, anyone who submits a tip that leads to a fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action is eligible to receive up to $30,000, and that the Justice Department will administer the program.

During the announcement, Trump said payments will amount to a 1% commission on the amount of fraud the tip helps uncover. Trump also said he will decide who gets reward money in cases where more than one person claims to have provided the tip.

“I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions,” Trump said in the Oval Office with Vance and other administration officials standing behind him. “It’ll be a binding arbitration.”

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