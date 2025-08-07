How return-to-office policies are shaping employee mental health

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people work in lasting ways. One of the biggest shifts was the jump in remote work. In 2019, about 9 million people in the U.S. worked from home most of the time. By 2021, that number had climbed to nearly 28 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Working from home came with major upsides: more flexibility, no commute, and better control over daily schedules. But it also had downsides. Some workers felt more isolated, as noted by digital mental health platform Counslr. With no clear line between work and personal life, people often put in longer hours and found it hard to switch off.

Now that the pandemic has eased, more companies want employees back in the office. Business Insider reports that about one-third of U.S. firms now require people to work on-site full time. These return-to-office policies have sparked new conversations about mental health, as workers weigh the loss of flexibility against the benefits of in-person connection.

In this article, Wysa explores the impact of return-to-office policies on mental well-being. The story will break down the pros and cons of different work arrangements and offer strategies to help both employers and employees navigate this transition in a healthier, more thoughtful way.

The rise and fall of remote work

Remote work took off during the pandemic, flipping daily routines and changing what people expect from work. What started as a temporary health measure turned into a massive, long-term shift in how and where we work.

Pre-pandemic vs. pandemic era

Before COVID-19, working from home was rare. In 2019, only 5.7% of U.S. workers worked primarily from home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

By 2021, that number had tripled. At its peak, 17.9% of the U.S. workforce (around 27.6 million people) worked remotely, the highest amount since the Census began tracking telework.

Not every industry felt this change equally. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows remote work jumped by over 30 percentage points in white-collar fields like tech and finance. These sectors already had the tools to go remote fast, proving that a lot of today's work can happen from anywhere.

The shift back: Return-to-office trends

Now, the tide is turning. In 2025, several major companies rolled out full or partial return-to-office mandates, according to Business Insider and the Archie RTO Tracker.

Still, hybrid and remote setups aren't going away. In a paper published in July 2025 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that about 25% of workdays among college-educated U.S. workers are still spent at home — far above pre-pandemic levels.

Globally, remote work rates have leveled off since 2023, settling into a new normal rather than disappearing. This shows a lasting shift toward more flexible work, even as some companies push for more time in the office.

Mental health impacts of remote and on-site work

Remote work offers freedom, but it also comes with trade-offs that affect mental well-being.

More flexibility and autonomy. Employees can build schedules that fit their lives, which many value highly.

No commute. Losing daily travel gives people back valuable hours and supports a stronger work-life balance.

Hybrid setups offer balance. A 2024 Nature study found that hybrid arrangements improve retention without hurting performance, giving workers the "best of both worlds."

Feelings of isolation. Remote workers may spend a lot of their time alone, leading to feelings of disconnection and loneliness.

Blurry work-life boundaries. When the office is at home, it's harder to mentally disconnect, increasing the risk of burnout and emotional exhaustion.

Return to office: Mental health risks

While returning to the office can bring back social interaction, it also introduces new mental health challenges.

Higher anxiety and stress. Many workers reported rising anxiety and depressed mood alongside return-to-work mandates, according to HR Executive.

Loss of flexibility. Rigid office hours make it tougher to adhere to preferred schedules and add stress for employees.

Increased burnout and resignations. Employees often feel forced to choose between their well-being and their jobs, which can fuel turnover.

Stressful commutes. Daily commuting eats into personal time and ramps up stress, which can undermine work-life balance.

The spectrum: Full-time, hybrid, and remote work

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Each work model brings a mix of mental health benefits and challenges. Understanding these trade-offs helps employers create policies that actually support their teams.

Full-time and on-siteTraditional full-time, on-site work has strong social and structural benefits — but it comes with serious drawbacks.

More daily social connection. In-person energy, real-time collaboration, and a consistent routine can boost engagement for those who thrive on face-to-face interaction.

Stressful commutes and rigid schedules. Long commutes eat into personal time and raise stress levels. Rigid hours make it harder to attend therapy or handle family needs, which can increase anxiety and burnout.

Hybrid

Hybrid work is often seen as the best of both worlds, but it isn't without its challenges.

Greater flexibility and balance. Employees enjoy more control over their schedules, combining focused solo work with in-person collaboration. Research from Nature published in 2024 shows hybrid setups improve retention without hurting performance.

Potential workplace divides. Scheduling can get complicated, and there's a risk of a "two-tier" culture where in-office employees get more visibility or perks. Still, hybrid models tend to have the most positive overall impact on mental health, supporting well-being and loyalty.



Fully remote

Fully remote work offers unmatched freedom, but it also demands strong boundaries and support systems.

More flexibility and autonomy. Employees can design their ideal work environments and skip commuting, which can lead to a stronger work-life balance.

Higher risk of isolation and blurred boundaries. Without intentional strategies, collaboration suffers, and spontaneous connections disappear. Fully remote setups can increase loneliness and burnout if social support isn't prioritized.

Case studies and data snapshots

Real-world examples show how return-to-office policies impact both companies and employees. Even major brands face pushback, proving that mental health is now a core part of workplace strategy.

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Dell have all announced return-to-office mandates requiring most or all employees to return on-site full time, according to the Archie RTO Tracker. These decisions are often framed as ways to boost collaboration and protect company culture.

However, many workers worry about losing work-life balance and feel anxious over reduced flexibility. The return to rigid schedules and long commutes sparks stress and even anger, prompting resignations in some industries.

Meanwhile, hybrid setups have emerged as a popular middle ground. Research suggests that working two days remotely and three days in the office helps maintain productivity and retention while supporting mental health, according to the Nature study.

These stories highlight a clear lesson: Overlooking mental health risks alienates talent and damages long-term performance. Companies that prioritize flexibility and listen to employee feedback are better positioned to keep teams happy, engaged, and loyal.

Best practices for employers

A thoughtful approach to return-to-office policies can make the difference between a smooth transition and widespread frustration. Supporting mental health should be at the heart of any strategy.

Understand employee concerns. Use surveys or listening sessions to gauge readiness and surface worries. The Center for Workplace Mental Health recommends starting here to build trust and shape better policies.

Promote flexibility. Where possible, offer hybrid or flexible schedules; it is key to supporting well-being and boosting retention.

Support mental health. Provide access to Employee Assistance Programs, offer mental health days, and share stress management resources. These steps can help employees feel valued and better prepared for change.

Foster a supportive culture. Encourage open conversations, lead with empathy, and work to reduce the stigma around mental health.

Encourage open conversations, lead with empathy, and work to reduce the stigma around mental health. Prepare managers. Train leaders to recognize distress and offer real support. Managers are often the first line of defense and can make a big impact on morale during major transitions.

Tips for workers preparing to return to the office

Returning to the office can feel overwhelming, but taking a proactive approach can protect your mental health and make the transition smoother.

Plan ahead. Prepare for your commute, set new daily routines, and carve out time for self-care activities like exercise or relaxation.

Seek support. Use workplace mental health resources, connect with professionals if needed, and lean on supportive coworkers or friends. Talking things out can make challenges feel more manageable.

Advocate for your needs. Talk openly with your manager about any flexibility or accommodations that would help. Honest conversations can lead to solutions that work for both you and your team.

Practice self-compassion. Remember that adjusting takes time. Be patient with yourself, and know it's normal to feel uneasy during big changes.

Building healthier workplaces together

The pandemic permanently transformed how and where we work. As return-to-office policies become more common, worker mental health stands at a critical crossroads.

Looking ahead, employers and employees need to work together to create flexible, supportive solutions that balance business goals with individual well-being. Open communication, thoughtful policy design, and a focus on mental health aren’t optional; they’re essential for a smooth transition.

By prioritizing mental health and adopting best practices, organizations can build workplaces where people feel valued and supported. This not only makes returning to the office easier but also lays the foundation for a healthier, more resilient workforce in the long run.

This story was produced by Wysa and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.