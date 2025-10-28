The highest-value homes in Boston

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Boston's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 306 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $27,786,036

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 29,611

#2. 1 Dalton St, Boston, MA 02199

- Approximate home value: $26,068,715

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 7,848

#3. 430 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $24,092,735

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#4. 315 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $22,305,372

- Beds: 9

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 13,033

#5. 2 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $21,349,026

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,083

#6. 211 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $21,212,033

- Beds: 12

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 12,917

#7. 15 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $20,294,671

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 14,816

#8. 78 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02108

- Approximate home value: $19,402,235

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,029

#9. 776 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02199

- Approximate home value: $19,289,223

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 1.5

- Square feet: 6,829

#10. 115 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $18,658,965

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8.5

- Square feet: 10,017

#11. 8 Mount Vernon Pl, Boston, MA 02108

- Approximate home value: $18,317,516

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 7,926

#12. 58 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $18,307,586

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 10,198

#13. 130 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116

- Approximate home value: $18,222,819

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 9,907

#14. 300 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston, MA 02210

- Approximate home value: $17,892,774

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 3,644

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.