Local doctor urges young people to get screened for colon cancer after son’s passing

BOSTON — Getting screened for colon cancer is an important decision that one local doctor says you shouldn’t put off.

Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom sat down with Dr. George Beauregard, the author of a book called “Reservation for Nine: A Doctor’s Family Confronts Cancer.”

In it, he details losing his son, Patrick, a local marine who died from colon cancer at the age of 32, but not before he sent a message to people his age.

A nonprofit was set up in Patrick’s honor, dedicated to beating colorectal cancer, particularly among young adults under the age of 50.

