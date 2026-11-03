Escaped Tennessee inmate convicted of co-worker's murder is recaptured, officials say

A man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison was recaptured on Tuesday after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was apprehended in Missouri.

Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tennessee’s far northwestern corner on Oct. 25, after he slipped through a fence in his prison clothes. Surveillance video showed him stealing a truck from a farm about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. The truck was found abandoned last week in Marion, Illinois, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of the prison and roughly 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

The Tennessee Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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