Xfinity Deal: Save Up to $1,500 on Internet and Cell Phone Service

If Xfinity offers service in your area and you haven't been a customer in the past three months, you may be eligible for an incredible limited-time deal. Now through August 11, new customers can get Xfinity Internet and an unlimited mobile line for $35/month for the first year.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Xfinity’s current deal including what you’ll get for $35/month and what to expect when the promotion ends.

Get Xfinity Home Internet & an Unlimited Phone Plan for $35/month

Xfinity offers several home internet plans, and the selection may vary based on what's available in your area. Customers who do have Xfinity Internet are also eligible for cell phone service through Xfinity Mobile.

For a limited time (now through August 11) eligible new customers can sign up for Xfinity Home Internet's Connect More plan and get a free line of Xfinity Mobile Unlimited for a year. The promotional price for this deal is $35/month (plus taxes & fees) for the first 12 months. Paperless billing and autopay (using a stored bank account) are required to get this deal.

Here’s what you’ll get with Xfinity Home Internet’s Connect More Plan:

300 Mbps download speeds

100 Mbps upload speeds

1.2TB of data included

Free self-installation or $100 professional installation

Optional modem or gateway lease: $15/month

Optional xFi Complete: $25/month

Actual download speeds may vary. You can enter your home address and check the broadband facts labels to see the typical download speeds in your area. This is also a great way to see what the plan's price will be at your address once the 12-month promotion ends.

Additionally, here's what you'll get with your Xfinity Mobile Unlimited cell phone plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data (30GB high-speed)

Access to Verizon Wireless' network

5G+ typical download speed: 215-702 Mbps

5G typical download speed: 24-149 Mbps

4G LTE typical download speed: 9-69 Mbps

Unlimited 3G mobile hotspot data

Unlimited calls, texts and data between the U.S., Mexico and Canada (256 Kbps speeds in Mexico and Canada)

Free global texting to over 200 countries

Let's take a closer look at the pricing: Xfinity's Connect More plan is available for $86/month in my area. According to Xfinity's website, this price can range up to $120/month depending on the area. Additionally, Xfinity Mobile offers its basic unlimited phone plan for $40 monthly (one line) plus taxes and fees. That means for Xfinity home internet (Connect More plan) and one unlimited cell phone line, your monthly bill could be $126-$160 without promotional pricing. This is the regular pricing range you can expect to see after 12 months, plus taxes.

With this deal, you’ll save at least $91-$125/month or up to $1,092-$1,500 over your first year of service.

How Does Xfinity Home Internet Compare?

If you aren’t familiar with Xfinity, it’s a Comcast-owned company that provides internet, television and phone service as well as home security services.

It's hard to compare home internet plans and prices directly because availability between providers and download speeds vary greatly from one area to the next. However, you can see the starting prices below from other popular home internet providers in addition to the plan's available speeds, data limits and equipment rental fees.

The prices in the following table reflect autopay discounts and discounts for already having a cell phone plan with the company if available. These plans include both traditional home internet plans as well as fixed wireless internet plans.

Plan Starting Price Download Speed Data Limit Equipment Rental Fees Availability Verizon Fios $35 300Mbps None None Check Availability AT&T Fiber $35 300Mbps None $10 per month (Wi-Fi extender) Check availability Verizon LTE Home $35 25-50Mbps None None Check availability Verizon 5G Home $35 50-300Mbps None None Check availability T-Mobile 5G Home $40-$60 72-245Mbps None None Check availability AT&T Internet Air $35 75-225Mbps None None, but an installation fee of up to $99 may apply Check availability UScellular $50 Speeds vary by location 300GB-1.5TB $9.72 or $12.50 per month with a 36-month rental contract depending on location (new customers may be eligible for bill credits to cover the cost of equipment) Check availability Straight Talk Wireless $45 25-100 Mbps None $99.99 one-time cost for the router Check availability

To compare, Xfinity’s current deal costs $35/month (first 12 months) for typical download speeds of 300Mbps and up to 1.2TB of data. Plus, this deal includes a free unlimited mobile line.

When it comes to other new-customer offers, Spectrum advertises a similar deal: $49.99/month for the first 12 months with home internet (speeds up to 300Mbps) and one unlimited mobile line (30GB high-speed data). After the first year, regular rates resume: $87.99 for home internet plus $29.99 for one unlimited line ($117.98/month). These rates are very close to Xfinity's $126-$160/month regular pricing for similar home internet and mobile services.

To learn more about how Xfinity Internet compares to other service providers, check out the latest reports on the best internet providers in America. You can also read recent Xfinity reviews from Clark.com readers here.

How Does Xfinity Mobile Compare?

Xfinity’s current deal is excellent for new customers (anyone who hasn’t had Xfinity services in the past 90 days) who are shopping for cheaper home internet and cell phone service. However, after the 12-month promotional period ends, both services will return to regular rates. For one unlimited phone line, that price will be $40/month.

Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon Wireless to provide service to cellular customers. Compared to other Verizon Wireless MVNOs, Xfinity Mobile's unlimited plan is available for a decent price with a fair amount of high-speed data.

Here are a few of our other favorite Verizon MVNOs with similar plans:

Visible ( Review ) offers unlimited data for $25/month. You can get 50GB of premium data for $45/month. (Check out this deal for new customer savings)

offers unlimited data for $25/month. You can get 50GB of premium data for $45/month. (Check out this deal for new customer savings) US Mobile ( Review ) offers an unlimited monthly plan (35GB premium data) for $25/month. Choose Warp 5G to have access to Verizon's network.

offers an unlimited monthly plan (35GB premium data) for $25/month. Choose Warp 5G to have access to Verizon's network. Twigby ( Review ) offers better plans for light data users. However, there's an unlimited data plan (20GB high-speed) for $35/month. New customers can get the same plan for $25/month for the first three months.

offers better plans for light data users. However, there's an unlimited data plan (20GB high-speed) for $35/month. New customers can get the same plan for $25/month for the first three months. Total Wireless ( Review ) recently updated the lineup of available plans. Like Xfinity Mobile, unlimited plans begin at $40/month.

recently updated the lineup of available plans. Like Xfinity Mobile, unlimited plans begin at $40/month. Spectrum Mobile (Review) offers an unlimited phone plan for $29.99/month for one line. It includes 30GB of high-speed data, and it's only available to customers with Spectrum Internet. Similar to Xfinity's current deal, new Spectrum customers can get Spectrum Internet (300Mbps) and an unlimited mobile line for $49.99/month for the first year.

You can see how Xfinity Mobile's unlimited plan compares to all of our top picks for the best unlimited data plans here. For even more options, check out our full guide to the best cell phone plans in 2024.

