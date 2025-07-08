7 secret Prime Day savings hacks to help you stretch your budget

BOSTON — Amazon Prime Day has arrived earlier this year, offering four days of savings on a wide range of products.

This year’s Prime Day features themed “Daily Drops” of discounts on certain items.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch advises shoppers to target electronics, kitchen gadgets, school supplies like backpacks and tablets, and clothing for the best deals.

Woroch recommends planning shopping ahead and focusing on needed items to avoid impulse purchases. She also advises comparison shopping, as other retailers are offering competitive deals, potentially leading to better prices elsewhere.

She notes that summer items like grills and outdoor furniture, as well as school supplies such as notebooks and pencils, may be better purchased in August.

Here are her top 7 tips for deeper discounts:

1. Trade in old devices—you can get an additional 20% off select gadget deals when you trade in an old Amazon device. If you aren’t using it, take advantage of the extra savings!

2. Get free money to spend on Prime Day—uploading a picture to Amazon Photos will get you a free $15 to spend on a $30 purchase and adding $20 to Amazon Cash will get you a free $10 promo credit.

3. Browse Amazon Renewed deals—the commonly overlooked renewed section offers up to 60% off certified refurbished gadgets and many are marked down even further during Prime Day for massive savings.

4. Filter your search by coupons—find deals with additional coupon savings quickly by filtering your search. Click on “Today’s Deals” and then hit coupons in the top left navigation bar. It’s also wise to compare coupons from competitors selling the same or similar items during their own sales events this week available via CouponCabin.com to see if you can get a deeper discount elsewhere.

5. Review historical price history—inflated original prices leads to misleading sales, but you can review price history for products sold on Amazon using CamelCamelCamel.com to determine if the Prime Day deal is real.

6. Track price drops effortlessly—New this year, Amazon will be offering “Today’s Big Deals,” themed daily deal drops with limited-time offers from popular brands which are likely to sell out quickly. Stay on top of the deals by adding coveted items to your cart or wish list and track price drops using Alexa.

7. Score free Amazon gift cards—download the free rewards app Fetch and link the email associated with your Amazon account to earn points for all your Prime Day purchases which are redeemable for gift cards to Amazon and other retailers

With these tips, Woroch says shoppers can navigate Prime Day more effectively, ensuring they get the best possible deals on the items they need.

