Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Novembers in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. November 1976 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.9°F

- Total precipitation: 1.02"

#8. November 1939 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 45°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.34"

#8. November 1910 (tie)

- Average temperature: 35.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 28.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.01"

#7. November 1967

- Average temperature: 35.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 27.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.41"

#5. November 1936 (tie)

- Average temperature: 34.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44°F

- Monthly low temperature: 25.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.74"

#5. November 1903 (tie)

- Average temperature: 34.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 44.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 25.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.16"

#4. November 1917

- Average temperature: 33.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 43.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24°F

- Total precipitation: 0.87"

#3. November 1933

- Average temperature: 33.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.51"

#2. November 1904

- Average temperature: 32.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 42°F

- Monthly low temperature: 23.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.63"

#1. November 1901

- Average temperature: 32.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 40.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 24.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.15"