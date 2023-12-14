Coat drives near Springfield, Massachusetts

For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Springfield using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Impressions Academy of Dance Coat Drive

- Address: 848 Suffield Street, Agawam, MA 01001

Fitness Together

- Address: 22 Strong Ave, Northampton, Ma 01060

Community Solutions Inc. Bloomfield House

- Address: 175 Addison Rd Ste 3, Windsor, CT 06095

South Windsor Police Department

- Address: 151 Sand Hill Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074

Fitness Together

- Address: 534 Main St, Amherst, MA 01002

Community Partners In Action

- Address: 716 Windsor St, Hartford, CT 06120

Angel of Edgewood

- Address: 143 Edgewood St, Hartford, CT 06112

O SHEBA Resource Center

- Address: 1200 Albany Ave, Hartford, CT 06112

Gifts of Love

- Address: 34 E Main St, Avon, CT 06001

Hartford Neighborhood Ctr.

- Address: 38 Lawrence St, Hartford, CT 06106

Granite City Electric Hartford Coat Drive

- Address: 110 Murphy Road, Hartford, CT 06114

J.Crew Westfarms #547

- Address: 525 Westfarms Space C213, Farmington, CT, 06032

Charlton St. School

- Address: 220 Charlton Street, Southbridge, MA 01550

Park Avenue Elementary

- Address: 58 Park Ave, Webster, MA 01570

Prosper Our Youth

- Address: 33 Houston St, Waterbury, CT 06704

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 395 metros.