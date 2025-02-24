Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Massachusetts using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Massachusetts

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: 19

#2. Vineyard Haven, MA: 7

#3. Barnstable Town, MA: 3

You may also like: Where refugees in Massachusetts are arriving from

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Truro

- Typical home value: $1,030,679

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +68.9%

- Metro area: Barnstable Town, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Orleans

- Typical home value: $1,041,264

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.0%

- Metro area: Barnstable Town, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Sudbury

- Typical home value: $1,106,914

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.3%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Wayland

- Typical home value: $1,108,954

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +53.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Brookline

- Typical home value: $1,131,491

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +15.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

You may also like: How Massachusetts is spending federal infrastructure dollars

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Westwood

- Typical home value: $1,145,998

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Sherborn

- Typical home value: $1,173,092

- 1-year price change: +6.2%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Oak Bluffs

- Typical home value: $1,190,884

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +69.9%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Chatham

- Typical home value: $1,204,915

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +72.5%

- Metro area: Barnstable Town, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Hingham

- Typical home value: $1,221,894

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

You may also like: Best draft picks in Boston Red Sox history

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Tisbury

- Typical home value: $1,234,608

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Manchester

- Typical home value: $1,258,392

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +55.9%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Carlisle

- Typical home value: $1,270,925

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Gosnold

- Typical home value: $1,286,011

- 1-year price change: -4.1%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Cohasset

- Typical home value: $1,317,314

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +57.3%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

You may also like: How many people are receiving mental health treatment in Massachusetts

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Concord

- Typical home value: $1,375,994

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +57.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Belmont

- Typical home value: $1,420,788

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Needham

- Typical home value: $1,425,919

- 1-year price change: +5.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Lincoln

- Typical home value: $1,433,401

- 1-year price change: +2.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Newton

- Typical home value: $1,467,335

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

You may also like: Massachusetts ranks #47 in mental health care deserts

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Winchester

- Typical home value: $1,468,049

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +43.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Lexington

- Typical home value: $1,496,871

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. West Tisbury

- Typical home value: $1,578,381

- 1-year price change: +3.1%

- 5-year price change: +76.5%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Dover

- Typical home value: $1,673,140

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Edgartown

- Typical home value: $1,804,235

- 1-year price change: +0.6%

- 5-year price change: +67.8%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

You may also like: Lonely road: The counties in Massachusetts where people drive to work alone the most

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Wellesley

- Typical home value: $1,902,084

- 1-year price change: +7.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.5%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Aquinnah

- Typical home value: $1,980,415

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +53.1%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Weston

- Typical home value: $2,113,932

- 1-year price change: +4.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.0%

- Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Chilmark

- Typical home value: $2,269,872

- 1-year price change: -2.8%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: Vineyard Haven, MA

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Nantucket

- Typical home value: $2,704,384

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

You may also like: Most popular car colors in Massachusetts