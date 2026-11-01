Most suspects released after Israeli court says no evidence for accusation of bribery in election

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli police on Sunday released two of three suspects in a case of alleged voter bribery, weakening efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party to discredit last week's parliamentary election.

Likud has said without giving evidence that Arab-led parties "stole" the election in which Netanyahu's bloc lost its majority of seats in parliament.

The party has cited a handful of cases, including the arrests of three political activists before polls opened on Oct. 27 with envelopes of cash, allegedly to bribe voters. Two days later, police arrested four more suspects. Police said the suspects were connected to the Islamist party Ra'am, which denied that it was involved.

A judge on Sunday criticized the investigation and rejected police requests for further restrictions on one of the men released, local media outlet Ynet reported. Police later said one of the three suspects was released subject to unspecified “conditions” and another was ordered to remain on house arrest for eight days. The detention of the third suspect was extended for two days.

By casting doubt on the vote, Netanyahu appears to be trying to block any potential alliance in the opposition with the Arab parties that could force him from office.

Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra’am party, which captured eight seats in the Knesset, denounced the arrests as undemocratic and “an attempt to influence the election results.”

Netanyahu suggests joining with Arab parties is treason

Netanyahu saw his parliamentary bloc of allies drop to 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, down from a peak of 68 in the outgoing parliament.

A bloc of parties led by his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties, including Ra’am, won the remaining 19 seats. Together, those two blocs opposing Netanyahu have enough seats to form a new government, though it remains unclear whether they will agree to do so.

The results are due to be officially certified on Wednesday, and President Isaac Herzog will meet with each of the parties elected to parliament after that to see who they prefer to be the next prime minister.

Following those consultations, he will choose the candidate — most likely Netanyahu or Eisenkot — who he believes has the best chance of forming a coalition government.

That would set the stage for weeks of negotiations. If they are unsuccessful, Herzog could ask another candidate to try. Otherwise, the country would be plunged into a new election early next year.

Netanyahu has suggested that it would be treasonous for Eisenkot to join with Arab parties.

Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of trying to delegitimize the vote

Likud hasn't offered evidence to support the accusation that Arab parties stole the election. It also has alleged foreign interference in the vote. The Shin Bet security service, at the request of Israel's election commission, has opened an investigation.

Eisenkot on Sunday accused Netanyahu of launching an “orchestrated and organized campaign to delegitimize the election results” by insinuating that Qatar had supported opposition parties to unseat Netanyahu.

Eisenkot said that Shin Bet briefed him on the investigation into foreign interference, but that more time is needed to understand what, or if, anything happened. Shin Bet said that it was investigating the issue independent of any political parties.

Qatar has denied funding any activities meant to influence the election's outcome. Many Israelis see the Gulf Arab country as a patron of Hamas, and allegations of its influence have roiled Israeli politics in other cases, including one in which close aides of Netanyahu allegedly accepted money from Qatar while working for the prime minister's office.

Netanyahu’s opponents have accused him of using scare tactics and trying to create a narrative to further discriminate against Arab-led parties and Israel’s Arab citizens, who make up 20% of the population.

Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties, which won 11 seats, noted last week that more than half the content published by Likud and Netanyahu on election day was directed against Arab voters as a tactic to encourage right-wing Israelis to vote.

“In moments of crisis, he reverts to his familiar tactic: racist incitement and the delegitimization of the Arab public,” he said.

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