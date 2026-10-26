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Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic files papers to sell shares to the public for the first time

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press
US Anthropic FILE - Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) (Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and BERNARD CONDON, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic filed papers Monday to sell shares to the public for the first time.

The filing sets up the San Francisco company for a Wall Street debut next month in what could be the biggest ever initial public sale of stock.

In a regulatory filing, Anthropic said it will list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ANT."

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