Brazil's Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro trade barbs in 1st debate only days before presidential runoff

SAO PAULO — Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro faced off Sunday for the first time in a debate, only days before their Oct. 25 runoff election for the country's top job. They exchanged barbs, accusations and insults in a tense broadcast on Band TV that lasted about two hours.

Analysts who expected the incumbent and the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro to reach out to the few undecided voters were left disappointed. Their heated exchanges, which often included some of their family members as a topic, were sometimes inaudible, with little discussion about their plans for the future.

Flávio Bolsonaro won the first round of voting in the presidential election by 47% to 45%, and recent polls suggest he and Lula, who is seeking his fourth nonconsecutive term, are in a very close race.

The winner will be in charge of Latin America's biggest economy and a population of 214 million. A win for Bolsonaro would increase U.S. influence in Latin America, as he is an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. If Lula wins, Brazil will keep its distance from Washington and continue to deepen its relationship with China.

Bolsonaro said Brazil's economy will improve just by removing Lula from office and fighting corruption, while the 80-year-old leader defended his record and welfare initiatives.

The most tense moment of the debate came when Lula challenged Bolsonaro for both of them to open their personal finances to scrutiny so authorities can tell before the runoff if they have suspicious transactions to explain.

Earlier, tens of thousands of supporters for the candidates took to the streets of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other cities.

Bolsonaro and his supporters rallied on Sao Paulo's main artery, Paulista Avenue, with key allies in attendance. Many were also asking for the release of Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for a coup attempt.

Lula supporters rallied in Rio's Copacabana Beach, Brasilia and 16 other state capitals.

Also on Sunday, Brazil’s federal police asked the country's Supreme Court to open an investigation against Flávio Bolsonaro over a money laundering accusation involving a lawyer close to him.

The 45-year-old is already under investigation for his links to Daniel Vorcaro, a disgraced former banker who financed a movie about Jair Bolsonaro's life.

Flávio Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing in both cases.

Another presidential debate is scheduled for Friday on TV Globo, Brazil’s leading television network.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.