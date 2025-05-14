Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Springfield Central High School
- Location: Springfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 2,095 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#24. Easthampton High School
- Location: Easthampton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 370 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#23. Agawam High School
- Location: Agawam Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,052 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#22. Chicopee High School
- Location: Chicopee Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 914 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#21. Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy
- Location: Springfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,360 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Hampshire Regional High School
- Location: Westhampton, MA
- Enrollment: 662 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. Smith Academy
- Location: Hatfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 133 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- Location: Chicopee Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,206 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Enfield High School
- Location: Enfield School District, CT
- Enrollment: 1,490 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#16. Somers High School
- Location: Somers School District, CT
- Enrollment: 384 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#15. East Longmeadow High School
- Location: East Longmeadow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 816 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#14. West Springfield High School
- Location: West Springfield Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 1,186 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#13. Ludlow Senior High School
- Location: Ludlow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 795 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. Hopkins Academy
- Location: Hadley Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 223 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School
- Location: South Hadley, MA
- Enrollment: 390 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#10. Ellington High School
- Location: Ellington Public Schools, CT
- Enrollment: 737 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Belchertown High School
- Location: Belchertown Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 637 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Suffield High School
- Location: Suffield School District, CT
- Enrollment: 676 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Minnechaug Regional High School
- Location: Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 984 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Hampden Charter School of Science
- Location: Chicopee, MA
- Enrollment: 942 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Granby Memorial High School
- Location: Granby School District, CT
- Enrollment: 553 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Northampton High School
- Location: Northampton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 903 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School
- Location: Hadley, MA
- Enrollment: 549 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Longmeadow High School
- Location: Longmeadow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 904 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Amherst Regional High School
- Location: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 858 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
