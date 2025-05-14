Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#25. Springfield Central High School

- Location: Springfield Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 2,095 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#24. Easthampton High School

- Location: Easthampton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 370 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#23. Agawam High School

- Location: Agawam Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,052 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#22. Chicopee High School

- Location: Chicopee Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 914 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#21. Putnam Vocational-Technical Academy

- Location: Springfield Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,360 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#20. Hampshire Regional High School

- Location: Westhampton, MA

- Enrollment: 662 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#19. Smith Academy

- Location: Hatfield Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 133 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#18. Chicopee Comprehensive High School

- Location: Chicopee Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,206 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#17. Enfield High School

- Location: Enfield School District, CT

- Enrollment: 1,490 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#16. Somers High School

- Location: Somers School District, CT

- Enrollment: 384 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#15. East Longmeadow High School

- Location: East Longmeadow Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 816 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#14. West Springfield High School

- Location: West Springfield Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 1,186 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#13. Ludlow Senior High School

- Location: Ludlow Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 795 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#12. Hopkins Academy

- Location: Hadley Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 223 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#11. Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School

- Location: South Hadley, MA

- Enrollment: 390 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#10. Ellington High School

- Location: Ellington Public Schools, CT

- Enrollment: 737 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Belchertown High School

- Location: Belchertown Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 637 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Suffield High School

- Location: Suffield School District, CT

- Enrollment: 676 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#7. Minnechaug Regional High School

- Location: Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, MA

- Enrollment: 984 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#6. Hampden Charter School of Science

- Location: Chicopee, MA

- Enrollment: 942 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#5. Granby Memorial High School

- Location: Granby School District, CT

- Enrollment: 553 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Northampton High School

- Location: Northampton Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 903 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#3. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School

- Location: Hadley, MA

- Enrollment: 549 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#2. Longmeadow High School

- Location: Longmeadow Public Schools, MA

- Enrollment: 904 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#1. Amherst Regional High School

- Location: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, MA

- Enrollment: 858 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.