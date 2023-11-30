If you're going to go to college—or send your child to college—you want to choose the best one. But what exactly that means is different for each person.

There are a lot of factors, including how big the college is both overall and in terms of class sizes. It also matters whether a college has good programs for the fields you're more interested in studying, the types of sports or other student activities that interest you, decent access to student housing either on or off campus, and a high graduation rate. There's also life after college to consider: Does a college have a good support system for people seeking employment, a strong alumni network, or a high rate of job placements at or just after graduation?

Niche rates academic quality to compile a list of the best public colleges in Massachusetts. Niche's methodology considers the quality of professors, the college's acceptance and graduation rates, and how much they spend on research. The analysis also considers value—which includes the average cost students pay after financial aid is factored in, the average loan amount students take out each year, and metrics about graduates' earnings and ability to repay student debt.

The analysis also considers other factors, including diversity on campus, quality of student life, campus housing and food options, and data about aspects of the surrounding community, including crime rates and rent prices.

Read on to see which public colleges in Massachusetts rank the highest.

#3. University of Massachusetts Boston

- Boston, MA

- #266 nationally

- Overall Niche Grade: B

- Acceptance rate: 79%

- Net price: $17,575

- SAT Range: 1060-1280

#2. University of Massachusetts Lowell

- Lowell, MA

- #183 nationally

- Overall Niche Grade: B+

- Acceptance rate: 85%

- Net price: $13,227

- SAT Range: 1170-1340

#1. University of Massachusetts Amherst

- Amherst, MA

- #39 nationally

- Overall Niche Grade: A

- Acceptance rate: 66%

- Net price: $17,291

- SAT Range: 1250-1460

This story features data reporting by Emma Rubin, writing by Jeff Inglis, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.