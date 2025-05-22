Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#22. Enfield Clinical Day Treatment
- Location: Enfield, CT
- Enrollment: 12 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#21. Faith Baptist Christian Academy
- Location: Palmer, MA
- Enrollment: 13 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. RFK Academy
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Enrollment: 20 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#19. Mill Pond School
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Enrollment: 23 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#18. New Directions School at Nccf
- Location: Northampton, MA
- Enrollment: 26 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#17. Calvary Baptist Christian School
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- Enrollment: 32 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Springdale Education Center
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Enrollment: 36 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#15. Neari School
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Enrollment: 44 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#14. Willie Ross School for Deaf
- Location: Longmeadow, MA
- Enrollment: 57 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#13. White Oak School
- Location: Westfield, MA
- Enrollment: 59 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#12. LightHouse Holyoke
- Location: Holyoke, MA
- Enrollment: 65 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#11. Valley West School
- Location: Chicopee, MA
- Enrollment: 86 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#10. Pope Francis Preparatory School
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Enrollment: 452 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Saint Mary High School
- Location: Westfield, MA
- Enrollment: 100 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Community Christian School
- Location: Westfield, MA
- Enrollment: 123 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Enrollment: 344 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
#6. The Hartsbrook School
- Location: Hadley, MA
- Enrollment: 251 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Wilbraham & Monson Academy
- Location: Wilbraham, MA
- Enrollment: 411 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Springfield Commonwealth Academy
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. The MacDuffie School
- Location: Granby, MA
- Enrollment: 202 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Williston Northampton School
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Suffield Academy
- Location: Suffield, CT
- Enrollment: 415 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+