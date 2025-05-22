Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#22. Enfield Clinical Day Treatment

- Location: Enfield, CT

- Enrollment: 12 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#21. Faith Baptist Christian Academy

- Location: Palmer, MA

- Enrollment: 13 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#20. RFK Academy

- Location: Holyoke, MA

- Enrollment: 20 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#19. Mill Pond School

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Enrollment: 23 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. New Directions School at Nccf

- Location: Northampton, MA

- Enrollment: 26 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Calvary Baptist Christian School

- Location: Easthampton, MA

- Enrollment: 32 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#16. Springdale Education Center

- Location: Holyoke, MA

- Enrollment: 36 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Neari School

- Location: Holyoke, MA

- Enrollment: 44 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#14. Willie Ross School for Deaf

- Location: Longmeadow, MA

- Enrollment: 57 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#13. White Oak School

- Location: Westfield, MA

- Enrollment: 59 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#12. LightHouse Holyoke

- Location: Holyoke, MA

- Enrollment: 65 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#11. Valley West School

- Location: Chicopee, MA

- Enrollment: 86 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#10. Pope Francis Preparatory School

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Enrollment: 452 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#9. Saint Mary High School

- Location: Westfield, MA

- Enrollment: 100 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#8. Community Christian School

- Location: Westfield, MA

- Enrollment: 123 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#7. Pioneer Valley Christian Academy

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Enrollment: 344 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. The Hartsbrook School

- Location: Hadley, MA

- Enrollment: 251 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Wilbraham & Monson Academy

- Location: Wilbraham, MA

- Enrollment: 411 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#4. Springfield Commonwealth Academy

- Location: Springfield, MA

- Enrollment: 120 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. The MacDuffie School

- Location: Granby, MA

- Enrollment: 202 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#2. The Williston Northampton School

- Location: Easthampton, MA

- Enrollment: 450 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Suffield Academy

- Location: Suffield, CT

- Enrollment: 415 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+